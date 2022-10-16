Praise Is The Cure hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event in East Germantown

Group in East Germantown hosts event to educate about early breast cancer detection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens came out to East Germantown Saturday to support breast cancer patients and survivors. Praise Is The Cure hosted this event with free mammograms and information about breast cancer and women's health.

The organization has been around for about 16 years.

The group ramped up its efforts during the pandemic.

"So we brought the Mamovan Fox Chase sponsored with us, we have health screenings going on and we want to encourage the community to come out and really take care of themselves," Kerri Conner Matchette said.

Organizers say it's especially important to get out into the community because of the high breast cancer mortality rate among Black women.

They say "despite the significant amount of new developments regarding this matter, Black women continue to die from breast cancer more than any other ethnic group."

They also offered screenings for high blood pressure and diabetes.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women get screened for breast cancer starting at age 45, unless they're at high-risk.

When found early and treated, the survival rate is 99%.