Shooting at Prague university leaves at least 10 dead, others wounded, officials say

Prague — Czech officials said Thursday that a gunman killed at least 10 people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated."

"At the moment I can say there are 11 dead people on the scene including the gunman," emergency services spokesperson Jana Postova told the public Czech TV, confirming that the attack took place at the city's Charles University.

Police confirmed earlier in a social media post that the gunmen had been "eliminated."

Czech media said earlier that the shooting had occurred at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to take shelter as police action was under way.

A police officer cordons off an area near a university in central Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty

Prague's emergency service said on X that "a large number of ambulance units" were deployed at the faculty, adding the injuries ranged from light to very serious.

The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic center.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told public Czech TV "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions. Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.