PPA evaluating safety of employees following shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Parking Authority officer continues to recover after being shot on the job. The agency identified the officer as 37-year-old Tim McKenzie.

Eyewitness News spoke to the officer's mother who said she is overwhelmed at the moment and that her only concern right now is for her son.

Meanwhile, people in the neighborhood where this happened are worried about concerned for their own safety.

"I see the video yesterday on Instagram, the guy walked up and shot him in the back. No fight. No talk. Nothing," Sam Balech, owner of Leandro's Pizza, said.

The surveillance video is hard to watch. It shows a male suspect walking up behind McKenzie and shooting him in the back of the head.

The 37-year-old was on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street on Friday when he was attacked.

Balech has owned Leandro's Pizza on Frankford Avenue for 18 years. He says he would see McKenzie walking the neighborhood.

"He was so nice. I don't see him talking to anybody. He walked and did his job. He made a living and was doing his job. That's a problem," Balech said.

Edgar Vasquez, who lives nearby, said, "He's doing his job, you know. It's not right. You go to work and somebody shoots you because you're doing your job. That's not right."

The Parking Authority says they employ 260 enforcement officers. The agency tells Eyewitness News it is evaluating its safety measures to improve the safety of its on-street workforce.

"It's too close to home. I live right here. I don't want to come outside and I don't want to get shot. I got children. It's just too much. Too too much," a resident said.

As Philadelphia police search for the suspect, Balech wonders when the shootings will stop.

"People don't care. They shoot. A couple months ago two cars were shooting like a video game outside here," Balech said. "I try not to be scared but you're going to have surprises all the time, but you have to be ready for everything."

McKenzie's mother says her son has a tough road ahead of him.

The PPA and police department are offering a $20,000 reward in hopes of catching the shooter.