Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $750 million jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Check those Powerball tickets.

The winning numbers from the $750 million jackpot, the sixth-largest prize in the game's history, have just been released Wednesday night.

Here are the winning numbers: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and the Powerball number is 20.

And the Powerball isn't the only lottery with a huge jackpot this week.

The Mega Millions Jackpot isn't too far behind. Friday's drawing will be worth $560 million.