Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $750 million jackpot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Check those Powerball tickets. 

The winning numbers from the $750 million jackpot, the sixth-largest prize in the game's history, have just been released Wednesday night.

Here are the winning numbers: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and the Powerball number is 20. 

And the Powerball isn't the only lottery with a huge jackpot this week. 

The Mega Millions Jackpot isn't too far behind. Friday's drawing will be worth $560 million. 

July 12, 2023

