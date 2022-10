No Powerball winner, next chance Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball lottery jackpot is still growing. The big prize now stands at $680 million dollars after no one hit the jackpot Monday night.

In case you've won a smaller prize, here are the winning numbers:

18

23

35

45

54

Powerball was 16.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.