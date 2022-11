Powerball rises again to estimated $1.2 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Powerball jackpot has rolled over again after no one claimed the top prize Monday night.

The jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

That's the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The cash-out option is estimated to be $596 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

If you play, good luck!