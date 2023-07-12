Watch CBS News
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpots worth $1.2 billion

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two big lottery jackpots -- with a combined prize amount worth more than a billion dollars -- are still up for grabs.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at an estimated $725 million. And no one won the Mega Millions Tuesday night, pushing that jackpot up to $560 million.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot will be the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.

It comes about eight months after a Powerball ticket sold in California won the greatest jackpot in the game's history, which stood at $2.04 billion.

People CBS News Philadelphia spoke with say spending the money is the easy part.

"That's really exciting for a lot of people. I mean that would be amazing... completely change someone's life," one woman said. "I would love to buy a home -- It's so hard to even imagine to be able to do that in today's market -- go on vacation and save money, and support my parents."

One man said he would take his family on a fun vacation.

Experts say the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 25.

There have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner, since April 19. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

