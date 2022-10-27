Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot grows to $800M for Saturday drawing

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A lot of us woke up disappointed that we weren't suddenly multi-millionaires from last night's Powerball drawing. But there's still hope, and the jackpot is even bigger.

It's now worth an estimated $800 million.

Saturday's jackpot is the second-biggest Powerball ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Wednesday night's winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, 24 and Powerplay: 2x

