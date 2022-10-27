Powerball jackpot grows to $800M for Saturday drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A lot of us woke up disappointed that we weren't suddenly multi-millionaires from last night's Powerball drawing. But there's still hope, and the jackpot is even bigger.
It's now worth an estimated $800 million.
Saturday's jackpot is the second-biggest Powerball ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.
Wednesday night's winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, 24 and Powerplay: 2x
