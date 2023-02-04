Powerball jackpot at $700 million for Saturday night drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone lucky could be a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
The lottery jackpot is now at $700 million after no one won the drawing Wednesday night.
Wednesday night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.
Most winners choose the cash option. For Saturday's $700 million jackpot, it would be at least $375 million.
The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.
This is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history.
The drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.