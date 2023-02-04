Powerball jackpot at $700 million for Saturday night drawing

Digital Brief: Feb. 4, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone lucky could be a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The lottery jackpot is now at $700 million after no one won the drawing Wednesday night.

Wednesday night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.

Most winners choose the cash option. For Saturday's $700 million jackpot, it would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

This is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.