Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million after no winners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No one won the Powerball drawing last night, and now the jackpot has risen again.

It's now at $700 million.

In case you missed it, last night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.

The next drawing is Saturday and maybe someone will win.