Power grid operator says to conserve energy in Pa., NJ, Del.

A spokesperson from PJM will be LIVE on CBS Philadelphia at 9 a.m. Watch our newscast in the player above.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures and the Christmas holiday have increased the demand for power.

PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25.

PJM says consumers can conserve electricity by:

Setting thermostats lower than usual if you can,

Postponing use of major appliances like stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers,

Turning off lights, equipment and appliances you don't need.

The company is monitoring the region's power supply and says that it will take other steps if necessary to keep power flowing in the region.

Those steps could include reducing voltage.

PJM directs the operation of the power transmission grid in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.