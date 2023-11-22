Shooting suspect in custody after killing man in Pottstown: DA

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A person is in custody after fatally shooting a man near the railroad tracks in Pottstown on Wednesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's Office and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon near South Hanover Street at Security Plaza.

Police responded to a shooting by South Hanover Street near the railroad tracks just after 12 p.m. Upon arrival, police found witnesses who held the shooter until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to the Pottstown Hospital, where he later died.

The DA's Office said their initial investigation found the man was shot at close range at least twice.

The shooter was taken into custody by police and will be charged later on Wednesday.