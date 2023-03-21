Watch CBS News
Firefighters getting Pottstown, Pa. fire under control

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2-story home burns in Pottstown, Pa. fire
2-story home burns in Pottstown, Pa. fire 00:41

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters are wrapping up their work at a 2-alarm fire at a 2-story structure in Montgomery County.

Fire crews were called out to Jefferson Avenue and Hale Street around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

It took about an hour for the fire to be placed under control.

Emergency workers tell us that no major injuries are reported.

We're waiting on word about a cause. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:25 AM

