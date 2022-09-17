Pottstown High School looking for second-consecutive win after ending 17-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the old saying goes, hard work pays off. That's what the football players at Pottstown High School learned last week.

They finally got into the win column, ending a 17-game losing streak.

The Pottstown Trojans did something Friday night they hadn't done in a long time, win a game. They beat Harriton 20-14 last Friday.

That was their first win since October 19, 2019.

The coaching staff was thrilled for the kids and happy their lessons are getting through.

"It's a good payoff," Pottstown coach Todd Wallace said.

It was the team's third game of the season -- and tonight they'll try to make it two wins in a row for the first time in three years when they face Norristown on the road.

The coaches are focused on the one-game-at-a-time approach.

"Ya gotta build it brick by brick, not gonna happen like that," coach Levert Hughes said.

As for the players, that one win has given them some confidence and gets them one step closer to their goal of making the playoffs.

