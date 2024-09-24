Police exhuming unidentified human remains at Potter's Field in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit has begun exhuming unidentified human remains at a field in Northeast Philadelphia as part of a joint operation with the goal of identifying the victims who died under suspicious circumstances.

According to Philadelphia police, the exhumation is part of the Remains Identification Project. The investigative effort began this week at Potter's Field, located at 12841 Dunks Ferry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.

Police said they've previously partnered with local, state and university collaborators back in 2018 to exhume and identify victims. Due to advancements in forensic sciences, authorities were able to successfully identify seven people.

The unidentified human remains that are being dug up this week have either been classified as part of a homicide, undetermined matter of death or probable homicide by the Philadelphia Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.

Authorities said portions of the remains will be tested for DNA and "sequencing to apply Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy techniques" in an effort to try and identify the victims.