Pothole patrols get a head start in Philadelphia area

Crews getting head start on pothole patrols in Philadelphia area

Crews getting head start on pothole patrols in Philadelphia area

Crews getting head start on pothole patrols in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may have noticed more road crews on I-95 and the Schuylkill this week. The warmer-than-normal winter weather is giving those workers a headstart on pothole patrols.

It's called the pothole killer. A machine with a long arm that sprays asphalt and fixes potholes within minutes.

From Chopper 3, you can see it at work on Bartram Avenue in South Philadelphia, where PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs says several drivers have filed pothole complaints.

"We're experiencing nicer weather, so we're able to get out there sooner," Briggs said.

Using a joystick, the operator first sprayed some oil to make it stick. Then he sprayed asphalt to fill in the hole.

He topped it off with one final layer to seal in the repair. Then he backed up the truck and drove over the patch.

Briggs says these trucks are perfect for fixing shallow potholes, but larger potholes require a different approach.

"The ones that are a little deeper, they have to cut them out and do them manually and pour the asphalt in with another truck," Briggs said.

This week @PennDOTNews is repairing potholes on 40 state highways, including I-95 and I-76, in the Philadelphia region. Today we spotted the pothole killer, which can fill potholes in minutes with a long spray arm, on Bartram Ave. in South Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/1llNuBSOjL — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 21, 2023

Pothole repair is a time-consuming process, but PennDOT says it's a temporary fix until the road can be repaved.

Resurfacing on Bartram Avenue is scheduled for later this year.

CBS Philadelphia: Have you ever damaged your vehicle on a pothole?

"Yeah," Steve Bell said. "Quite a few times. I bent my rim twice."

Potholes can lead to costly repairs.

"Most of the time I'm going to make a full stop before I get in the pothole," Samuel Ayele said.

PennDOT is responsible for maintaining 3,500 miles of state road in the Philadelphia region and spends $8 million a year fixing potholes.

The agency urges drivers to slow down around road crews to keep everyone safe.