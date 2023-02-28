Philly Health Department warns of measles exposure after Kentucky event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is giving residents a heads-up about possible exposure to measles Tuesday. Officials say Philadelphians that were at Asbury University's campus in Wilmore for a spiritual revival on Feb. 18 might have been exposed.

Public health officials say the Kentucky Department of Public Health confirmed a case of a Kentucky resident that is unvaccinated who was at the campus event. Now, they're urging Philadelphians to check with their primary care provider about their vaccination status if they attended the event.

For those who never had a vaccine for measles or who had only received the first dose are recommended by officials to get vaccinated immediately.

"Measles is a highly infectious virus that spreads through the air. Anyone who attended this revival may have been exposed," according to Dr. Shara Epstein, Medical Director for the Division of Disease Control. "If you were at this event, please check with your primary care provider to make sure that you are fully vaccinated. If you develop symptoms of measles, please isolate yourself from others and contact your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to get tested. Call ahead to avoid exposing others."

