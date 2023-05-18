I-76 reopened after suspicious device found during traffic stop
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A portion of Interstate 76 in Philadelphia was closed due to police activity on Thursday afternoon. The eastbound lanes between the Montgomery Drive and Philadelphia Zoo exits were closed around 2:30 p.m.
Traffic is snarled on the Schuylkill Expressway after a suspicious device was found during a traffic stop, according to police sources. However, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden that the driver indicated the device was a toy grenade. Police are working to verify the driver's claim.
All lanes reopened minutes later before briefly being shut down again. It has once again reopened, officials said.
If you are heading that way expect slow going or maybe seek an alternate route.
Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story.
for more features.