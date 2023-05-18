I-76 reopened after suspicious device found during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A portion of Interstate 76 in Philadelphia was closed due to police activity on Thursday afternoon. The eastbound lanes between the Montgomery Drive and Philadelphia Zoo exits were closed around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic is snarled on the Schuylkill Expressway after a suspicious device was found during a traffic stop, according to police sources. However, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden that the driver indicated the device was a toy grenade. Police are working to verify the driver's claim.

BREAKING— State Police activity on the Schuylkill Expressway near Montgomery Drive has traffic snarled. Police sources say a suspicious device was discovered during a traffic stop. Driver, sources say, indicated device was a toy. Police are working to verify. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/djvenIRNtp — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 18, 2023

All lanes reopened minutes later before briefly being shut down again. It has once again reopened, officials said.

If you are heading that way expect slow going or maybe seek an alternate route.

