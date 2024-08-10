Festivalgoers dish about what makes the perfect pierogi at Port Richmond Pierogi Fest

What makes the perfect pierogi? Vendors dish about the art at Port Richmond Pierogi Fest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of people filled the streets of Port Richmond Saturday for the fourth Annual Pierogi Festival, where locals and visitors alike celebrated the beloved Polish delicacy.

From golden-brown fried pierogies to soft, flavorful fillings, attendees had opinions on what makes the perfect pierogi.

"A good quality, soft filling," said Trinity Pinti, one of the festival's visitors.

Adison Corson, 10, echoed that sentiment, "A good filling!"

But for others, the secret lies in the exterior.

"It's gotta have a nice crunch to it on the outside," said Dave Driscoll, another festivalgoer.

Paul Kuriscak shared his preference, "Fried—with a lot of butter."

Taylor Koch, who has been working at Czerw's Polish Kielbasa since 2009, believes the ideal pierogi combines all of these elements.

"Golden brown, not burnt, then the middle is nice and ooey-gooey," she said.

For Koch, serving pierogies is a way to honor her family's Polish roots.

"My great-great-grandparents came over from Poland," she said.

Lines for Czerw's stretched down the block. But even attendees at the end of the line kept their spirits high.

"It's worth it!" said Sharon Stone. "What else are you gonna do? Sit in the house?"

This year marked a milestone for Mom-Mom's Kitchen, a local favorite.

"This is our first year [at Pierogi Fest], and the cart's been around for 11 years," said Mike Fell, who works at Mom-Mom's.

The festival also sparked memories of family traditions for many.

"My grandmother used to make pierogies and freeze them and give out at Christmas," said Jessica Keppol.

Karen Golebowski, a third-generation Polish-American, reminisced about her grandmother: "My babcia, Helen—may she rest in peace—was the queen pierogi maker."

For some, the perfect pierogi is more than just a culinary delight: it's a connection to home and heritage.