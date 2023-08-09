Would you eat pork roll ice cream? Here's where you can get some in New Jersey

Pork roll ice cream? This New Jersey is making it for the next couple weeks

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Beach Haven ice cream shop has concocted a summer flavor that's become the craze of Long Beach Island: ice cream with pork roll.

Dubbed "The Jerz," the flavor, which is sold at The WooHoo, is a sweet corn-based ice cream with a blueberry swirl and candied pork roll.

"People love it. It sells quick," Megan Kilroy, a co-owner of The WooHoo, said. "We'll probably go through at least nine gallons of it in a day."

Kilroy described it as The WooHoo's love letter to New Jersey, and while some may debate whether pork roll ice cream tastes good, the other existential debate is if it should be called "pork roll" or "Taylor Ham."

"We call it pork roll. I know there's a lot of debate on that, but we have it on our sign, whatever you want to call it, you can call it here," Kilroy said. "Same thing with sprinkles and jimmies. We don't really care."

If families want to try "The Jerz," The WooHoo will only be selling it for another one or two weeks.