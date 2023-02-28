Watch CBS News
Police to hand out free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are trying to stop a growing trend in car thefts. Officers in the 35th District will hand out free steering wheel locks Tuesday to Kia and Hyundai owners.

Thieves have targeted those cars recently after social media videos showed an easy way to steal the cars. 

The locks will be available at the 35th District headquarters on North Broad Street and Champlost Avenue in Ogontz starting at noon.

It will be first come, first served while supplies last.  

