Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 13th Street.

Police say the man in his 40s or 50s was shot at a close range.

He died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.