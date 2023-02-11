Watch CBS News
Police shoot, kill man they say was assaulting someone

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police officers shot and killed a man in Allentown Friday night after they saw him assaulting someone.

It happened after 8 p.m. near 8th and Maple Streets, Allentown police said in a news release.

After witnessing the assault, police chased the man, who brandished a gun and fired at the officers, according to the statement.

Police returned fire and a shot hit the man.

The man was given medical aid and medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, District Attorney's office and the county coroner are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Allentown police detectives at (610) 437-7721.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 11:18 AM

