Police searching for driver wanted in Roxborough hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver. Detectives released a photo of 24-year-old Onesimo Bosket on Wednesday.

Police searching for Onesimo Bosket, the driver wanted in Roxborough hit-and-run Philadelphia police

They say on Sept. 23 he was driving a car that hit a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter as they crossed Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Both victims were reportedly hospitalized.

Bosket's car then crashed into a vacant building.

Police say he ran away, leaving behind two injured passengers.

If you know where he is, contact the police.