Police searching for driver wanted in Roxborough hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver. Detectives released a photo of 24-year-old Onesimo Bosket on Wednesday. 

Police searching for Onesimo Bosket, the driver wanted in Roxborough hit-and-run Philadelphia police

They say on Sept. 23 he was driving a car that hit a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter as they crossed Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Both victims were reportedly hospitalized. 

Bosket's car then crashed into a vacant building. 

Police say he ran away, leaving behind two injured passengers. 

If you know where he is, contact the police. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 5:25 AM

