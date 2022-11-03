Police searching for driver wanted in Roxborough hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver. Detectives released a photo of 24-year-old Onesimo Bosket on Wednesday.
They say on Sept. 23 he was driving a car that hit a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter as they crossed Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Both victims were reportedly hospitalized.
Bosket's car then crashed into a vacant building.
Police say he ran away, leaving behind two injured passengers.
If you know where he is, contact the police.
