Police searching for driver wanted in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman just feet from her home and fled the scene in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood. A witness told police the woman was hit so hard while crossing the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue that she was knocked out of her shoes.

A package of puppy training pads she was carrying was sent flying and many of those pads are still strewn all over the street.

Scene of a hit-and-run in Lawncrest that left a woman in critical condition. CBS3

Police were called to the scene just on Monday just before midnight for reports of a woman who was hit by a vehicle. When they got there, they say they found a 31-year-old woman lying face down in the street.

LAWNCREST HIT AND RUN: @PhillyPolice say a 31 y/o woman was hit by a vehicle and left for dead on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue around midnight last night. The latest on her condition and the search for the driver on @CBSPhiladelphia at 5 and 6am pic.twitter.com/2ePcC4kbQa — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) August 16, 2022

She was bleeding from the head and suffering from an obviously broken arm.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital and placed in critical condition, but police got an encouraging update overnight.

The woman's mother tells Eyewitness News her daughter is expected to survive although she may need surgery at some point on her shoulder. She has a message for the driver.

"He has no heart," Nayda Ortiz said. "To hit a person and just keep going, like nothing happened, is heartbreaking."

Witnesses were not able to identify the vehicle because they say it was traveling too fast at the time of the incident. They add the driver did not stop to help the woman afterward.

Police say there are several businesses in the area with surveillance cameras so they are hopeful that will help them track down the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, you are urged to contact the Philadelphia police.