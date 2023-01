Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.

It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

It's not yet clear what led to the attack.

The search continues for a suspect and motive.