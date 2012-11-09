Police Search For Northwest Philadelphia Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a customer while in a 7-11 in Northwest Philadelphia.

According to police, the suspect was waiting in line behind the victim at the 7-11 located at 1820 Stenton Avenue around 8:45 a.m. on October 20th.

Police say after the victim gave the cashier money to purchase money orders the suspect grabs an undisclosed amount of cash off of the counter and fled the scene.

The suspect has been described as a 20 to 30-year-old black male with a medium complexion, light beard and thin build. He was wearing a red Polo style shirt with a blue jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Surveillance video of the crime can be seen at www.youtube.com.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).