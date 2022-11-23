Watch CBS News
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.

Philadelphia Police Department

The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.

Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor.

You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.

Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:34 AM

