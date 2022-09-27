Watch CBS News
Crime

Police release new video of Mayfair Wawa flash mob to help identify suspects

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police release new video of Mayfair Wawa flash mob to identify suspects
Police release new video of Mayfair Wawa flash mob to identify suspects 00:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are trying to identify dozens of young people they say ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair on Saturday night. The new video shows many of them coming in and out of the store.

Philadelphia police release new video of chaos in Mayfair Wawa 00:27

It also shows a number of individuals jumping on cars outside.

Police are calling this a flash mob and say it started with a social media post.

If you recognize anyone in these images call Philadelphia police right away.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.