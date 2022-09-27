Police release new video of Mayfair Wawa flash mob to help identify suspects

Police release new video of Mayfair Wawa flash mob to identify suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are trying to identify dozens of young people they say ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair on Saturday night. The new video shows many of them coming in and out of the store.

It also shows a number of individuals jumping on cars outside.

Police are calling this a flash mob and say it started with a social media post.

If you recognize anyone in these images call Philadelphia police right away.