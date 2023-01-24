Police: Suspects attempt to rob supermarket with shotgun

Man pulls out shotgun during robbery at Philadelphia store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released surveillance video showing a man pulling out a shotgun during a robbery in West Philadelphia's Belmont neighborhood. The robbery happened on North 43rd Street on Jan. 18 around 7 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two masked men involved in the attempted robbery.

BRAZEN— Multiple cameras capture two armed robbers, one carrying a shotgun in a trash bag — as they terrorize a store worker — demanding cash and making threats. This happened Thursday before 7p on the 900 block of N. 43rd. They left empty-handed. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wfnuIb1D3m — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 24, 2023

Police say the two men entered the supermarket armed with their faces covered.

One man had a semi-automatic handgun while the other man was carrying a shotgun. The two men threatened an employee and attempted to get behind the register but were unsuccessful before taking off.

The supermarket employee was not injured.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspect, please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184.