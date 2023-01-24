Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Suspects attempt to rob supermarket with shotgun

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man pulls out shotgun during robbery at Philadelphia store: police
Man pulls out shotgun during robbery at Philadelphia store: police 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released surveillance video showing a man pulling out a shotgun during a robbery in West Philadelphia's Belmont neighborhood. The robbery happened on North 43rd Street on Jan. 18 around 7 p.m. 

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two masked men involved in the attempted robbery. 

Police say the two men entered the supermarket armed with their faces covered. 

One man had a semi-automatic handgun while the other man was carrying a shotgun. The two men threatened an employee and attempted to get behind the register but were unsuccessful before taking off. 

The supermarket employee was not injured. 

If you have any information about this crime or these suspect, please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.