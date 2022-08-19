Police need help identifying suspect wanted in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help identifying a man. They say he fired shots on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street on Aug. 2 before running from the scene.
No one was injured but officials say cars and homes were struck by bullets.
Contact Philadelphia police if you have any information.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
