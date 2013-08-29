Police: Mother, Son Arrested For Drug Dealing In New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del., (CBS) – Delaware State Police say a mother and her son have been arrested after detectives observed them allegedly engaging in a drug deal.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Rite Aid on the 500 block of East Basin Road in New Castle.

According to police, detectives saw a vehicle enter the parking lot and the passenger, Brian P. Dolphin, 39, of Bear, exit the vehicle and approach another car.

Detectives immediately converged on the vehicle and the passenger threw a bag that was later found to contain twenty-one Adderall pills.

Police say Dolphin immediately complied with detectives' orders and was apprehended without incident.

The driver, Dolphin's mother, Karen L. McCauley, 55, allegedly refused to comply with detectives' orders and reversed her vehicle into a detective's car. He was not injured.

Police say she then pulled forward, but was blocked. After a brief struggle, detectives were able to remove McCauley from her vehicle and restrain her.

Police say detectives located ten oxycodone pills and 39.5 Adderall pills inside the vehicle.

Dolphin and McCauley were both charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier II quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and conspiracy second degree.

McCauley was also charged with reckless endangering second degree, resisting arrest with force or violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institute on $50,200 secured bail.

Dolphin was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on $47,000 secured bail.