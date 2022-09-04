Police: Man shot in Upper Dublin home, wife in custody

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot in his home in Montgomery County Sunday morning, Upper Dublin police say. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher section of Upper Dublin Township at around 12:30 a.m.

The man was rushed to Jefferson Abington Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

His 46-year-old wife was taken into custody, police say. She has not been charged as this incident remains under investigation.