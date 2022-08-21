Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday shortly before 1 a.m. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.
He was pronounced dead shortly after.
A gun was recovered from the scene.
Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
