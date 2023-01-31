Police: man shot after parking his car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot walking home in Frankford late Monday night.

The shooting took place at Cottage and Haworth Streets. Police say seven shots were fired in total, but the man was only hit twice.

"He was able to tell police that he had just parked his car. He was walking to his car when he was approached and he was shot. We are not sure of the motive at this time. It's possibly robbery," Chief Inspector Small said.

Police are now pulling cameras from the area and working to get a better description of the shooter's identity.