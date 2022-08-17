Watch CBS News
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, critically injures brother in Frankford

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man cleaning his gun in Philadelphia's Frankford section shot himself and his brother, according to police. The shooting happened at a home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street around 5:45 p.m.

Police say a 38-year-old man was cleaning his gun on a back porch when he shot himself in the hand.

Police say the bullet went through his hand and struck his 37-year-old brother in the stomach. He is currently in critical condition.

The 38-year-old man is in stable condition.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 7:45 PM

