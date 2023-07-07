Police looking for driver after 14-year-old killed in hit and run in Bensalem

Bensalem police looking for driver after 14-year-old killed in hit and run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old was struck and killed in the westbound lanes of Street Road in Bensalem Thursday night.

The young teen and another minor may have been trying to cross the road when he was hit.

Two cars originally stopped but one driver left. Bensalem police would like to talk with the driver of a dark gray sedan.

If anyone has information on this tragedy or the car, you're being asked to reach out to the Bensalem Police Department.