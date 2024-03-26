2 teens shot outside West Side High School in Newark, N.J.

2 teens shot outside high school in Newark, N.J. 2 teens shot outside high school in Newark, N.J. 01:40

NEWARK, N.J. - Two teens, including a student, were shot outside West Side High School in Newark Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Newark Public Safety Director Frtiz Frage said police responded to the school at around 2:45 p.m., as students were beginning to be let out. Responding officers found a 17-year-old student and a 15-year-old who had been shot outside of the school.

The two teens were rushed to University Hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old is said to be in critical condition, and the 15-year-old is in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known. Witnesses said a suspect left the scene in a sedan.

Some students still inside the school were kept in their classrooms for about 20 minutes after the shooting.

One witness described hearing about eight, rapid-fire shots.

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles and police response outside the school. Chopper 2 spotted a handgun lying on the ground on the street.

More police were spotted about a block away, between South Orange and 14th Avenues.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he's been briefed on the shooting.

"Every student deserves to be safe at school," he wrote on social media.