Police investigating multiple Collegeville burglaries where gas was siphoned

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., (CBS) -- Collegeville Borough Police are investigating two home burglaries where gasoline and other household items were stolen.

Police were dispatched to a household burglary on the 700 block of Chestnut Street Thursday morning.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the Collegeville Borough Police were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 700 block... Posted by Collegeville Borough Police Department on Thursday, August 24, 2023

The burglar removed a window screen and then gained entry through the open window. They then stole various items from inside the Collegeville home. The burglar also used a hose to siphon gas from the homeowner's car outside by the garage.

Another burglary took place very close in time down the street in a garage on 6th Avenue. The burglar also stole gasoline from a car parked in a garage.

Police have gathered a rough timeline for the burglaries and believe both crimes took place between 1 and 8:00 a.m.

Collegeville Borough Police are asking any and all residents if they have cameras to check their surveillance system for video evidence.

If anyone were to see anything suspicious on their video, they are asked to contact Officer Sohl via email at andrewsohl@police.collegeville@pa.gov.

Police also remind residents to keep all doors and windows locked on your vehicles and your homes.