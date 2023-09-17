14-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Germantown section

Digital Brief: Sept. 16, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Sept. 16, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Sept. 16, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the city's Germantown neighborhood Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., shots were fired on the 100 block of West Logan Street.

The teen was shot once in the right thigh and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in the investigation.