Police Investigate Robbery At 7-11 In Northeast Philadelphia

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in the Bridesburg section of the city.

According to police, two armed robbers entered the 7-11 on Harbison Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning and demanded money from employees at gunpoint.

The suspects got away with $250 according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and possibly a gray scarf or cover up under his eyes.

The second suspect has been described as a 6-foot, black male with a medium complexion, medium build and beard, in his early 20s. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.

Police believe these suspects may be connected to a robbery that took place around 4:15 a.m. at Rite Aid. (See related story)

First published on November 18, 2012 / 9:37 AM

