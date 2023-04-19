Police identify man found in burning SUV in Oxford Circle

Police searching for 2 people in connection with Oxford Circle arson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed in an SUV before it was lit on fire in Oxford Circle. Police identified the victim as Luis Rodriguez of Port Richmond.

Rodriguez's body was found inside a burning SUV in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Detectives are searching for two suspects in connection with the arson and homicide.

The suspects were seen getting out of the SUV just before it burst into flames.