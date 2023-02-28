Police believe man charged with groping may have other victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is behind bars and facing several charges after police say he stalked and groped a 17-year-old girl on a Bensalem-bound SEPTA bus last month.

Investigators say 25-year-old Elmange Watson followed the girl onto the bus at the Frankford terminal, where they say he groped her for 45 minutes.

Police say Watson then followed the teenager off the bus and into the Neshaminy Mall, where she works.

They say Watson only left when her boss appeared.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.