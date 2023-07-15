Police across the area cracking down on aggressive driving

Highway Safety Network aims to make the roads in the Philadelphia area safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police from dozens of departments across the area are cracking down on aggressive driving.

From local roads to 202 to 76, Jonne Washington of Thorndale feels aggressive driving in and around the city of brotherly love is only getting worse.

"It's like really bad. I'm terrified of it because there have been so many incidents where people have been killed over aggressive driving," said Washington.

David Forrest from Royersford agrees. He believes there should be more officers on the road looking out for aggressive drivers.

"It just seems like people are so frustrated and have so much anxiety that they just go nuts when they're on the road," said Forrest.

The non-profit, highway safety network says between 2018 and 2022 32,000 crashes and 560 deaths happened because of aggressive driving in Pennsylvania.

Local law enforcement, PennDOT, AAA and others came together Friday to share details of the crackdown that began this month. The main goal is to slash the number of aggressive driving deaths, injuries and accidents.

"I would ask that everybody be part of the solution, not the problem. Watch your speed, maintain a safe following distance and always wear a seatbelt," said Chris Lengle, Executive Director of the Highway Safety Network.

More than 80 departments in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester and Bucks counties are participating.

Lt. Larry Tankelewicz is with the Philadelphia Police Department's highway patrol.

"The last three years has been crazy. I've personally seen an uptick in the aggressive drivers," said Tankelewicz.

According to PennDOT, aggressive driving includes tailgating, passing in a no passing zone and speeding.

Police say they're also focused on anything that puts pedestrians in danger.

"If you are the aggressive driver, stop the behavior cause it's going to cause either an auto accident, death, you can get tickets, you can lose your driver's license," said Tankelewicz.

The aggressive driving coordinated enforcement runs through August 20th across the Keystone State.