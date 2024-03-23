Man found unresponsive near electrical box on old West Philadelphia golf course: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an incident after they say a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive on an old golf course in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the former City Line Sports golf course located at 7900 City Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. on reports of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, officials found the 28-year-old man near an electrical box. The man was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 4:45 p.m.

The cause of death, as well as the circumstances regarding the 28-year-old's death, are being investigated by police.