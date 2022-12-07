Watch CBS News
Police: carjacker fired at owner trying to stop theft

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

