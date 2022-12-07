Police: carjacker fired at owner trying to stop theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.
Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.
When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.
If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
