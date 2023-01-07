Watch CBS News
Crime

Police breaks up car club event in Burlington County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 7, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 7, 2023 (AM) 03:20

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.

About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.

MESSAGE FROM CHIEF RICH CALABRESE: Last night at 7:35pm, the Cinnaminson Township Police received its first noise...

Posted by Cinnaminson Township Police Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023

It took two hours to break up the event.

CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.

Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.