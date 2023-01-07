Police breaks up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.

About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.

MESSAGE FROM CHIEF RICH CALABRESE: Last night at 7:35pm, the Cinnaminson Township Police received its first noise... Posted by Cinnaminson Township Police Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023

It took two hours to break up the event.

CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.

Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.