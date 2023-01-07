Police breaks up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.
About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.
It took two hours to break up the event.
CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.
Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.