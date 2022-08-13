PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two teenage siblings. 13-year-old Jada Farris and 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell were last seen on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.

Their last known location is the 1300 block of South 56th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police ask for help finding missing teenage siblings from Southwest Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

Farris is 4-foot-11 and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and a blue jean jacket with red writing.

Satchell is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides.

According to police, the two like to frequent Center City areas of Liberty Place and the Gallery/Fashion District.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.