Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Four teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 18, were taken to Temple University. Police say three of the victims were girls.

Video shows family members gathered outside the emergency room late Wednesday night.

Police describe the location as a teen party of a 17-year-old and about 20 teens were partying when multiple shots were fired on the first floor and basement of the home.

A stray bullet also went into a neighbor's bedroom window across the street, and luckily the neighbor was not hit.

Police apprehended two of the shooting suspects one block away inside a home on Judson Street, where they also recovered a gun. A third suspect was also taken into custody nearby and he also had a gun.

Police have not identified the ages of the suspects, but from video Eyewitness News obtained, the suspects look young.

No further information is available at this time.