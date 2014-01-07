Police: 7-11 Robbed, Employee Held At Knifepoint

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have released surveillance video of a knife-wielding man who robbed a 7-11 in Lawndale.

WATCH: SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE.

On Jan. 1, police responded at 2:38 p.m. to a robbery at a 7-11 located in the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

When officers arrived, an employee who was working reported to police that a man, who was armed with a knife, entered the store and walked behind the counter placing the knife to the employee's back, forcing her to open the cash registers.

Police say after taking an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen west on the 400 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

The suspect is described as a White male, 20 years-of-age, thin build, wearing gray sweatpants, white hooded sweatshirt, mask covering his face and armed with a large knife.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847 or call Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153/3154.